Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.