Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

