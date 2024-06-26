Vanguard Group Inc. Has $490.41 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Valmont Industries worth $490,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

