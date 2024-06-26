Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,120,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $493,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NYSE:VVV opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

