Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 274.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

