Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

