Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 8.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $48,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,516. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

