Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,958,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

