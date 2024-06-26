Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.55

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.55 and last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 31176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGV. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

