Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 24,843 shares.The stock last traded at $241.47 and had previously closed at $240.38.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.93.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

