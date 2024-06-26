Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

