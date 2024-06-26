Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 102,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 330,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

