Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

