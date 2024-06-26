Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

