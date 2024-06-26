Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Cut by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

