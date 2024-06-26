Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

