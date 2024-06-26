Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

