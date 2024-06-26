Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDRX opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter worth $189,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.