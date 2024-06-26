Veralto Co. (VLTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

