Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,043 shares of company stock valued at $16,725,138. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $18,601,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

