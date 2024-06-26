Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.55. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 189,686 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

