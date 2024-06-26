VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 162,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 472,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

