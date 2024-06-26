Vincent P. Difronzo Acquires 215 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.