Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.19. 97,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 958,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

