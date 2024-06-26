Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

