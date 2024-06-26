Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.41.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

