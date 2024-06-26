Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vista Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

