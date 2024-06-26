Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 12th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

