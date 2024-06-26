Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

