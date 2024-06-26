Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,934 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

