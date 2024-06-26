Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

