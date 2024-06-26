Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 120,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 301,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

