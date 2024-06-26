Wallace Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

IBKR opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.