Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $388.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $464.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.