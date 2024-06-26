Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

