Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DECK opened at $975.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $938.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

