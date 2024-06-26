Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,102.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $1,221,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $466.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.53 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

