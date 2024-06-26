Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

