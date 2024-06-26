Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.