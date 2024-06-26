Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 63.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

