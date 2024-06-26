Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,322 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

