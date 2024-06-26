Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $819.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

