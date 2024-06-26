Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $21,760,308. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $299.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

