Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

