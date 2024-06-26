Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

