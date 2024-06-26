Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XONE stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

