Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

FLCH stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

