Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 71.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 417,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,861 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

