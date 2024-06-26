Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

