Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.48.

NYSE MTB opened at $147.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

