Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 100,289 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.